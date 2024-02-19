Today's Horoscope – February 19, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 19 February 2024, 00:28 IST
Aries
You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues. Colour: Mango Number: 7
Taurus
A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. Colour: Mauve Number: 2
Gemini
Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. Colour: yellow Number: 5
Cancer
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Colour: Honey Number: 3
Leo
Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. Colour: Rose Number 8
Virgo
Meetings and short trips successful today. Family life emphasised. Good news through a letter about a sibling possible. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. Colour: Green Number: 6
Libra
Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. You must communicate your feelings if you want to avoid a mix-up or misunderstanding today, but yu need to go about it tactfully and in a politically correct way. Of course, charm is part of your intrinsic nature. Colour: amethyst number: 4
Scorpio
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. You are focusing on finances and stark reality. Plans over property, living conditions or financial plans for the long term, need to be discussed fully. Colour: sky-blue Number: 9
Sagittarius
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. You are smart on the whole, but can be trusting of people who certainly need to be checked out a bit more. Colour: Cream Number: 7
Capricorn
Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Develop your sense of fair play. Colour: Copper Number:1
Aquarius
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Colour: Purple Number: 5
Pisces
Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Colour: Ivory Number: 2
DH Web Desk