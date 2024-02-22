Today's Horoscope – February 22, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 21 February 2024, 18:30 IST
Aries
You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues.
Lucky Colour: Mango
Lucky Number: 3
Taurus
A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past.
Lucky Colour: Mauve
Lucky Number: 2
Gemini
Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer
It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door.
Lucky Colour: Lemon
Lucky Number: 6
Leo
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect.
Lucky Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 8
Virgo
You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine.
Lucky Colour: Ochre
Lucky Number: 4
Libra
Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio
You could be under considerable mental tension or feel hemmed in by an overly traditional mental atmosphere. Small details occupy your mind today. Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors.
Lucky Colour: Tan
Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius
You will receive public attention for your work. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Information about finances that could be important is incoming. Try to be more forthcoming. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn
You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people interfere with your work. Transacting business, balancing your pay check and similar activities are emphasised today.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 6
Aquarius
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. Also, make a proper assessment of an issue that has been bothering you and decide if you are being too judgmental.
Lucky Colour: Olive-Green
Lucky Number: 5
Pisces
You run into someone who is argumentative or stretches the truth. Love ties seem marvellous and stronger. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings.
Lucky Colour: Mocha
Lucky Number: 8
DH Web Desk