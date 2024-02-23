Today's Horoscope – February 23, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 22 February 2024, 18:30 IST
Aries
You can make money if you work on personal investments. Don't give out any personal information that you don't want spread around. People you trust can play upon your weakness at a later date.
Colour: Brown
Number: 4
Taurus
You have made a travel plan today, and it may lead to a new business venture. Children are demanding of your time and attention today. A sudden offer makes you confused, but could be very suitable for you in the long run.
Colour: Jade-green
Number: 9
Gemini
A delightful event or meeting could brighten your day and set the stage for a very interesting development. You may be taking stock of your professional life. Be careful to balance strategy with personal objectives.
Colour: Opal
Number: 2
Cancer
Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat.
Colour: Sea-Green
Number: 7
Leo
Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business this week.
Colour: Coffee
Number: 3
Virgo
You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan.
Colour: Orange
Number: 6
Libra
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts.
Colour: Ivory
Number: 5
Scorpio
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network.
Colour: Mango
Number: 7
Sagittarius
You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through.
Colour: Purple
Number: 4
Capricorn
New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take toll on your health today. Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars.
Colour: Maroon
Number: 8
Aquarius
A response from that special one indicated. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself.
Colour: Magenta
Number: 1
Pisces
Put your efforts into work or money making ventures rather than your emotional life. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Confronting your emotions today changes everything.
Colour: Off-white
Number: 6