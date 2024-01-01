Today's Horoscope – January 1, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 31 December 2023, 18:40 IST
Aries
You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Colour: Copper Number:5
Taurus
With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked
Colour: Mustard Number: 6
Gemini
You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Colour: brown Number: 3
Cancer
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today.
Colour: Purple Number: 2
Leo
If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits.
Colour: lemon Number: 8
Virgo
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow , it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Colour: Coffee Number: 4
Libra
Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today.
Colour: Lavender Number: 7
Scorpio
Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information.
Colour: Amber Number: 1
Sagittarius
You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles.
Colour: Purple Number: 9
Capricorn
There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. For the single and the footloose, unexpected meetings and exciting friends.
Colour: Silver Number: 3
Aquarius
You are in a confrontational mood with your colleagues today. Look for a mature person to guide you. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated. Try not to judge new faces harshly.
Colour: Wine Number: 7
Pisces
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted.
Colour: Teal number: 6