Today's Horoscope – January 10, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 09 January 2024, 23:46 IST
Aries
Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends.
47 minutes ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
47 minutes ago
Gemini
You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow is good. You've been in a rut, and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into.
47 minutes ago
Cancer
It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door.
47 minutes ago
Leo
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations, you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect.
47 minutes ago
Virgo
You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out not to be doing so well, and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others, and you'll be doing fine.
47 minutes ago
Libra
Being tactful can be carried to extremes. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! Money issues in the forefront, making you aware of your lack of investment plans.
47 minutes ago
Scorpio
A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today.
47 minutes ago
Sagittarius
An old issue, which you thought resolved, may crop up now. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs; being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy.
47 minutes ago
Capricorn
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future.
47 minutes ago
Aquarius
You are erratic, and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts, and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends.
47 minutes ago
Pisces
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind, and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation.