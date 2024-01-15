Today's Horoscope – January 15, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 14 January 2024, 18:46 IST
Aries
The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers.
Lucky Colour: Chrome
Lucky Number: 6
Taurus
Some really intense recent experiences have made it hard for you to know what you want now as everything has changed. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, have fun with friends and accept new social offers.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number:1
Gemini
Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. A setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door.
Lucky Colour: Lemon
Lucky Number: 8
Leo
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect.
Lucky Colour: Plum
Lucky Number: 5
Virgo
You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Libra
A good phase when you are able to see with ease who is good for your life and who has been holding you back. And you are going to be pleasantly surprised with the outcome.
Lucky Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio
Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers.
Lucky Colour: Coffee
Lucky Number: 6
Sagittarius
A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people.
Lucky Colour: Amber
Lucky Number: 7
Capricorn
Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result.
Lucky Colour: Aqua-green
Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind!
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 9
Pisces
You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated.
Lucky Colour: Tan
Lucky Number: 5
