Today's Horoscope – January 16, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 15 January 2024, 18:42 IST
Aries
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 1
Taurus
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 2
Gemini
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes.
Lucky Colour: Coral
Lucky Number: 7
Cancer
There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 4
Leo
A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching.
Lucky Colour: Apricot
Lucky Number: 8
Virgo
Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat.
Lucky Colour: Jade-green
Lucky Number: 5
Libra
Talk to an older family member you have helped in the past. Go after your goals and don't be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to pit your cards on the table, and sort out your goals and priorities. A loved one is not very helpful.
Lucky Colour: Onyx
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio
Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours.
Lucky Colour: Amber
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
An invitation catches you by surprise and brings back a welcome stranger into your life today. A new relationship brings its own set of parameters, but this new friend could be a rewarding one.
Lucky Colour: Pearl-white
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn
Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically.
Lucky Colour: Grey
Lucky Number: 5
Aquarius
You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends.
Lucky Colour: Grass-green
Lucky Number: 8
Pisces
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation.
Lucky Colour: Mango
Lucky Number: 2
DH Web Desk