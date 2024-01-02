Today's Horoscope – January 2, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 01 January 2024, 18:44 IST
Aries
Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum. Try not to go over the top.
Colour: Emerald Number: 1
Taurus
A new business venture could happen today. At home, a male relative is unduly aggressive. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions.
Colour: Gold Number:3
Gemini
Mercury adds glow to your intelligence. Sensitive Gemini will feel fine-tuned to the emotions of those around them. great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit.
Colour: Pistachio Number:6
Cancer
If you belong to a group, you may be given a leadership role. Studying, reading and bookkeeping are accented. Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally.
Colour: purple Number: 2
Leo
A sentimental journey could leave you feeling terrible - you realize you guessed right all along. A setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options.
Colour: Silver Number: 8
Virgo
You run into someone who is argumentative or stretches the truth. Love ties seem marvellous and stronger. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings.
Colour: Aqua Number: 5
Libra
Your charm wins the support of others. A pilgrimage in the offing. A seminar proves a social setting for contacts. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. A trip with a romantic partner likely.
Colour: Mango Number: 4
Scorpio
You might make a surprise discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. You can learn valuable information if you listen and observe what others are doing and saying.
Colour: ginger Number: 7
Sagittarius
Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life.
Colour: Jade Number: 9
Capricorn
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but now more than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. You feel at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and are no longer insecure.
Colour: Tan Number: 3
Aquarius
Get more involved with music, poetry and photography today. Ask for personal favours, and you will be surprised. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create.
Colour: White Number: 2
Pisces
Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think.
Colour: Magenta Number: 5
