Today's Horoscope – January 20, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 20 January 2024, 00:32 IST
Aries
Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away.
Colour: Pink Number: 7
Taurus
Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable.
Colour: Sky-Blue Number: 5
Gemini
You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through.
Colour: Lilac Number: 2
Cancer
There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard.
Colour: Lavender Number: 3
Leo
A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Colour: Beige Number: 8
Virgo
Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat.
Colour: Ivory Number: 6
Libra
You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate.
Colour: Maroon Number: 9
Scorpio
You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives.
Colour: saffron Number: 7
Sagittarius
You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected.
Colour: ochre Number: 4
Capricorn
You develop a keen interest in the occult. With your natural gift of the psychic, you have unusual experiences. You are open to new ideas, commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing.
Colour: Opal Number: 1
Aquarius
Family matters dominate. Most misunderstandings arise due to lack of proper information. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Colour: Scarlet Number: 5
Pisces
Be especially careful with financial matters, because you could be overconfident of your success. A savings plan would be put across to you which will be viable to you in the long run, but read the fine print before you sign. A loved one puts forward an interesting proposition to buy a house.
Colour: Amber Number: 2