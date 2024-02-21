Today's Horoscope – January 21, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 21 February 2024, 01:49 IST
Aries
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Colour: Peach Number: 6
Taurus
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Colour: Coffee Number: 1
Gemini
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Colour: Yellow Number: 9
Cancer
Investments and speculations do well. The moon in the twelfth house makes you introspective. Your moodiness rubs off on to your close ones, and the stage is set for a morose atmosphere. Snap out of it. Colour: Salmon-pink Number: 2
Leo
Entertaining at home is not viable today. Work load and hectic schedules take toll on your health today. Stress-related problems crop up, unless you start a physical health regimen today. Colour: mango Number: 8
Virgo
Talk to an older family member you have helped in the past. Go after your goals and don't be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to pit your cards on the table, and sort out your goals and priorities. A loved one is not very helpful. Colour: Brown Number: 3
Libra
Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Colour: Mauve Number: 7
Scorpio
You could be under considerable mental tension or feel hemmed in by an overly traditional mental atmosphere. Small details occupy your mind today. Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors. Colour: Red Number: 5
Sagittarius
You will receive public attention for your work. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Colour: Amethyst Number: 4
Capricorn
Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. Colour: Pink Number: 3
Aquarius
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Colour: Beige number: 6
Pisces
A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new
things in romance and love. Colour: Honey Number: 5
DH Web Desk