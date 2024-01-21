JOIN US
Today's Horoscope – January 21, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 21 January 2024, 01:55 IST
Aries
Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Colour: Violet Number: 5
Taurus
Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Colour: Jade Number: 3
Gemini
You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good.  You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into.   Colour: Apricot  Number: 6
Cancer
It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door. Colour:  Lemon        Number:8
Leo
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Colour: Peach   Number:  4
Virgo
You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as on e may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine. Colour:  White  Number:  9
Libra
Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Colour: Indigo      Number:  1
Scorpio
You could be under considerable mental tension or feel hemmed in by an overly traditional mental atmosphere. Small details occupy your mind today. Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors. Colour: Jade Number: 7
Sagittarius
You will receive public attention for your work. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Information about finances that could be important is incoming. Try to be more forthcoming. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Colour: Amethyst Number 5
Capricorn
Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Colour: Scarlet   Number: 6
Aquarius
It is time to develop a new image of yourself and do away with the societal masks that have been imposed upon you. You need to avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated. Colour: Coffee Number: 2   
Pisces
Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Colour: Brown Number: 3
