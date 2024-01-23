Today's Horoscope – January 23, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 January 2024, 00:49 IST
Aries
Outdoor activities or a fitness regimen looks inviting, so enrol in the nearest gym or yoga class! You are shying away from making a commitment, but your special one knows how you feel, so make a declaration. Colour: Yellow Number: 1
Taurus
Litigation matters must be handled diplomatically and tactfully. It would be a good idea to delegate work to those who are better equipped than you to deal with sensitive matters. Colour: Mustard Number: 3
Gemini
You have made a travel plan today, and it may lead to a new business venture. Children are demanding of your time and attention today. A sudden offer makes you confused, but could be suitable for you in the long run. Colour: Orange Number: 5
Cancer
do not make any decisions in haste. Self-deception about relationships is a problem. You will be up and down emotionally. Relaxing and trusting that things will be okay if you take some needed rest can be difficult for you these days, but very necessary. Colour: Lilac Number: 7
Leo
Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. This is a good time to clearly see what may have been preventing you from achieving your goals Colour: Apricot Number: 9
Virgo
Much is happening in romance- a lucky phase when the opposite sex will find you very attractive. Financial gain is possible. If you may have recently been dealing with self-doubt and fear of making changes, this is an ideal time to face fears of moving forward. Colour: Jade Number: 2
Libra
You can't go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. Colour: Blue Number: 6
Scorpio
Perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. .Colour: Purple Number: 8
Sagittarius
Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. Don't let your personal problems interfere with your professional responsibilities. Be extra careful with your valuables; loss and theft are evident today . Colour: Mauve Number: 4
Capricorn
You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place. Colour: Amber Number: 1
Aquarius
There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Colour: Auburn Number: 3
Pisces
Try not to be overly emotional today. You are thinking from your heart rather than your head, and so unable to being objective in your decisions. Remember you need a clear head to reach the winning post. Colour: Copper Number: 7