Today's Horoscope - January 26, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 25 January 2024, 19:05 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20) : You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise.
Colour: Honey Number: 6
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Colour: Beige Number: 3
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes.
Colour: Lavender Number: 2
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Partner or spouse brings luck your way. Career looks good- much financial gain indicated. Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest..
Colour: Lemon-yellow Number: 4
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Female members of your family may play on your emotions A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable.
Lucky Colour: scarlet Lucky Number: 7
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): A sense of your own uniqueness, and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract.
Lucky Colour: ivory Lucky number: 1
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Close relationships are a focus of unexpected change in your life now. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Avoid joint financial ventures today. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself.
Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems.
Lucky Colour: Tan Lucky Number: 5
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Uncertainty about your relationship is prevalent. A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Travel and creative hobbies will be your best outlet. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind.
Lucky Colour: Plum Lucky Number: 8
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people.
Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number:6
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): You are overly sensitive today and take offence at an imagined slight by your colleague. Stay cool. Others can have an opinion too without necessarily coinciding with yours.
Lucky Colour: Tan Lucky Number: 3
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise.
Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 1
