Today's Horoscope - January 28, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 January 2024, 18:39 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive.
Colour: Emerald Number: 1
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back up plan.-You may have difficulties with foreigners. A trip proves beneficial, and a minor toss-up at home.
Colour: Blue Number: 3
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one.
Colour: Terracotta Number: 5
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): a perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations.
Colour: Purple Number: 9
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Holiday plans need caution as unexpected expenses crop up. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open.
Colour: magenta Number: 7
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): A friend needs your advice and support. However do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong.
Colour: Honey Number: 4
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You are feeling stressed out and you know it. There are many choices to consider, and family and friends around you are vying for your time and attention. Avoid being indecisive and make a decision soon. If the decision is from the heart, it will be the right one.
Colour: Silver Number: 2
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Avoid wasting too much time debating pointless issues. Focus your energy and time on things that really matter. Your home needs a face-lift, so maybe you could concentrate on home decorating.
Colour: Yellow Number: 6
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Your close ones are confused about the promises you are making but unable to deliver. Don’t beat about the bush just state in clear terms today what is feasible for you to deliver. This way there is less confusion and misunderstandings to avoid.
Colour: Orange Number: 8
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. Colour: brown Number: 3
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason.
Colour: Cerise Number: 8
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters.
Colour: Purple Number: 5
DH Web Desk