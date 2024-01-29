Today's Horoscope - January 29, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 28 January 2024, 18:37 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking - you may be way off the mark.
Colour: Emerald Number: 7
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): the stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find.
Colour: Tan Number: 3
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Avoid being a gullible Gemini! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is. Colour: Amber Number: 2
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Colour: brown Number: 8
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself.
Colour: Fuchsia: Number: 5
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do.
Colour: Bronze Number: 6
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Control your temper by getting immersed in your work. You may want to take another look at the investment you are about to make. Hard work will pay off if you refrain from expressing your opinion to superiors.
Colour: Indigo Number: 7
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): You can keep yourself occupied with new learning schedules and training. Thinking outside the box will help you to take a more positive lead. Travel plans come unstuck.
Colour: Sapphire Number: 4
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Take care about whom you discuss your plans with. Not all have your best interest at heart. They might be untrustworthy and unreliable. And certain people will try to throw a damper on your ideas. Avoid alcohol and indulging in rich foods today.
Colour: Silver Number: 9
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too. Colour: Honey Number: 1
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want.
Colour: Amber Number: 3
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): You need to keep in mind a realistic time frame for your goal-.setting. Enlist the cooperation of friends who will guide you and help you to go about it. Romance takes a backseat as you are pre-occupied with work today. Colour: Purple Number: 8
