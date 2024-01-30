JOIN US
Today's Horoscope - January 30, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 29 January 2024, 18:34 IST
Aries
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.  Colour: Indigo             Number: 5
Taurus
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Colour: Maroon    Number:   2 
Gemini
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Colour: Yellow     Number:  3
Cancer
Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired.  Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Colour: Ivory   Number: 6
Leo
Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors .Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Colour: Pink     Number: 8
Virgo
You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile.  Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place. Colour: Burgundy        Number: 4
Libra
Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Colour: Indigo Number: 1
Scorpio
Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Colour: silver        Number: 7
Sagittarius
A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast.  Colour: Blue   Number: 9
Capricorn
Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. Colour: Pink     Number: 3
Aquarius
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Colour: Peach  Number: 6
Pisces
A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Colour: White    Number: 5
