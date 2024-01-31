Today's Horoscope - January 31, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 30 January 2024, 18:35 IST
Aries
You are filled with energy and raring to go at your job. You can win points with children if you take the time to show interest in their accomplishments. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you.
Colour: Lilac Number: 2
Taurus
This a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position.
Colour: Caramel Number: 5
Gemini
You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Travel plans may come unhitched.
Colour: Mustard Number: 8
Cancer
A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today. It is very important for you to stay focused today. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way.
Colour: White Number: 6
Leo
A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive.
Colour: Orange Number: 3
Virgo
Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to a head. A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Colour: Purple Number: 9
Libra
Difficulties with peers could be unnerving but as far as work is concerned you have been putting up a good show. Jealousy at work is common, and look out for a detractor who is bad-mouthing you today.
Colour: Copper Number: 7
Scorpio
You may not be prepared to lose friends or alienate loved ones, so dispense with your stubborn nature lately. Try to satisfy both of your needs. Sudden romantic connections may be short lived. Be careful not to come on too strong. Colour: Indigo Number: 4
Sagittarius
Today you may get to hear about an investment plan that interests you. A savings scheme is good, but clarify all the pertinent points and read the fine print before you sign on the dotted line. A loved one is elusive, and your nerves are a bit frayed. Colour: Mauve Number: 1
Capricorn
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise.
Colour: Ash Number: 8
Aquarius
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Colour: Magenta Number: 5
Pisces
Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Colour: Jade Number: 7
