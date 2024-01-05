Today's Horoscope – January 5, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 04 January 2024, 18:34 IST
Aries
Recent dramas have cast you in an immature light, but today is your chance to show how fair you are. Partnerships will be favourable and contracts can be signed. Your partner will enjoy helping out. Colour: Tan , Number: 6
Taurus
A short trip could be fruitful and open up new doors for you. Getting involved in an organisation or involvement in large groups gratifying. Don't spend your money on gifts for people who don’t really deserve it. Colour: Garnet, Number: 8
Gemini
You are hard-working and intelligent, and above all analytical. So any kind of drama distresses you and tends to back off today. Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now. Colour: Amethyst, Number: 4
Cancer
You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Colour: Ivory, Number: 2
Leo
Your intellectual energy is heightened, so it’s a great time for brainstorming or discussing your plans. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you down, unless you are ready to make changes. Colour: Magenta, Number:1
Virgo
Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood. Colour: Maroon, Number: 7
Libra
An ex-flame is blazing a path to your door, and you are feeling confused and shell-shocked. Before you turn the friend away, look into your own heart too. Confiding in a friend looks good. Lateral growth at work is beckoning. Colour: Apricot, Number: 5
Scorpio
Try not to let small distractions get in the way of the important task ahead of you at work, when someone tries to side-track you from being objective and attentive. It could be a colleague who may not have your best interest at heart. It's in your best interests to stay as focused as possible. Colour: Mango, Number: 3
Sagittarius
Your father wants your time and attention, so give it to him. You do tend to nit-pick at issues, so let go and bear in mind that your thinking is very different from your father’s. It’s a generation thing. Colour: Scarlet, Number: 8
Capricorn
A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. Colour: Bronze, Number: 9
Aquarius
Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. Colour: Emerald, Number: 2
Pisces
A sudden change or disruption is possible, but this will only help you to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on. In relationships, it indicates a false sense of security or self-importance. Colour: Honey, Number: 4