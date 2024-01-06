Today's Horoscope – January 6, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 05 January 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Colour: Honey, Number: 9
Taurus
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Colour: Beige, Number: 3
Gemini
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Colour: Lavender, Number: 2
Cancer
Do not make any decisions in haste. Self-deception about relationships is a problem. You will be up and down emotionally. Relaxing and trusting that things will be okay if you take some needed rest can be difficult for you these days, but very necessary. Colour: Lilac, Number: 7
Leo
Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. This is a good time to clearly see what may have been preventing you from achieving your goals. Colour: Amber, Number: 6
Virgo
Much is happening in romance- a lucky phase when the opposite sex will find you very attractive. Financial gain is possible. If you may have recently been dealing with self-doubt and fear of making changes, this is an ideal time to face fears of moving forward. Colour: Tan, Number: 8
Libra
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Colour: Opal, Number: 5
Scorpio
You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Colour: Turquoise, Number: 4
Sagittarius
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Colour: Magenta, number: 1
Capricorn
Your career plans are good but they have to be more grounded. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. Great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit. Colour: Aquamarine, Number: 3
Aquarius
Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions. Colour: Agate, Number: 6
Pisces
Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities. Colour: Pink, Number: 2