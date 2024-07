Pisces

PISCES (Feb 20- Mar 20): Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. This is a good time to find ways to improve work/leisure balance problems in your life. Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 2