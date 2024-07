Libra

LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23) If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within. You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. Lucky Colour: Iodine Lucky Number: 8