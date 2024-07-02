Today's Horoscope – July 2, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 01 July 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Colour: Magenta, Number: 3
Taurus
Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Colour: Turquoise, Number: 6
Gemini
Mars makes you edgy, and cash flow seems restricted. The key to handling current frustrating circumstances is to pay attention to what is necessary and continue on a steady course. Colour: Mango, Number: 8
Cancer
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today. Colour: Purple, Number: 2
Leo
If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits. Colour: Lemon, Number: 4
Virgo
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Colour: Copper, Number: 7
Libra
Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high today. Deal with the needs of children and get into groups that deal with self-awareness. Colour: Mustard, Number: 1
Scorpio
Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Colour: Brown, Number: 3
Sagittarius
A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Colour: White, Number: 9
Capricorn
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. Colour: Pearl, Number: 5
Aquarius
Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Colour: Crimson, Number: 2
Pisces
Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust
your gut feeling about all matters. Colour: Yellow, Number: 6
Amara Ramdev