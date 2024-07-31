Today's Horoscope – July 31, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Colour: Beige Number: 8
Taurus
A good friend is supportive. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. You are prudent with your money, but today is a day to splash it around!
Colour: Honey Number: 5
Gemini
Your dreams tonight will be important, so write them down. Spend a quiet day with loved one. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative.
Colour: Purple Number: 3
Cancer
A woman may provide valuable assistance. The female element is strong in your life today - mother, spouse, friend. Don’t hesitate to ask for help. A day to recoup and make plans for the future.
Colour: Olive Number: 2
Leo
An unusual experience of the occult kind could come your way. A good day to pursue your interests in the occult – an insightful day that will open up new doors for you. A good day to buy a vehicle.
Colour: Teal Number: 6
Virgo
A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel. Do not take sides at work, as it will land you in a delicate situation. You could lose money or precious belongings if you aren't careful.
Colour: Topaz Number:7
Libra
A trip abroad on the cards. Don’t take your love/spouse for granted. A new job or promotion likely today. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from.
Colour: Navy Number: 4
Scorpio
Hold your ground and push for success today. An overseas letter or associate may unsettle you. What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude.
Colour: Plum Number: 9
Sagittarius
Today will be hectic. Domestic chores take up all your time. A good friend proves troublesome. Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones.
Colour: Saffron Number: 7
Capricorn
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Colour: Crimson Number: 1
Aquarius
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. Also make a proper assessment of an issue that has been bothering you and decide if you are being too judgmental.
Colour: Orange Number: 5
Pisces
A good day to change residence, or even take up a new job. A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up.
Colour: Opal Number: 4
Amara Ramdev