Today's Horoscope – July 5, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 04 July 2024, 18:34 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 7
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): A family member gets a promotion or award today. A stroke of good fortune comes your way of career. Creative endeavours, romance and recreation are the features for the day.
Lucky Colour: Indigo Number: 3
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do.
Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): a perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations.
Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 5
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Holiday plans need caution as unexpected expenses crop up. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open.
Lucky Colour: mauve Lucky Number: 8
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): A friend needs your advice and support. However do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong.
Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 6
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life.
Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise Lucky Number: 1
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts.
Lucky Colour: magenta Lucky number: 7
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine.
Lucky Colour: Plum Lucky Number: 9
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network.
Lucky Colour: peach Lucky number: 8
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love.
Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 6
Amara Ramdev