Today's Horoscope – June 11, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 10 June 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
Make your presence felt and make a statement with your designer clothes today. And watch the compliments rolling in. You need a break, do ask your special one and get away for a couple of days. Your love life is on a roll!
Lucky Colour: Amber
Lucky Number: 2
Taurus
A good day for the launch of new projects and for planning major legal strategies. Be careful with your words, as there are overly sensitive people around you who will take offence when none was intended.
Lucky Colour: ivory
Lucky number: 8
Gemini
Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours.
Lucky Colour: Emerald
Lucky Number: 6
Cancer
You are hesitant and weighing the pros and cons of every move you make. Do be confident that you are going to succeed in whatever you plan. Try to go out of your way to make time for your loved one. Emotionally you are moody and withdrawn.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 3
Leo
You need adventure and excitement in your life. Your determination and stamina will make your work look flawless and effortless. You will be appreciated for the
competence you exhibit and for taking on responsibilities.
Lucky Colour: Beige
Lucky Number: 9
Virgo
Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. A day to sort out your personal papers.
Lucky Colour: mustard
Lucky Number: 1
Libra
When love comes calling, you pretend to hide behind a stack of logical explanations. Love doesn’t quite work that way and you know it. Take your special one for a long drive and speak your heart out.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio
Make your presence felt and make a statement with your designer clothes today. And watch the compliments rolling in. You need a break, do ask your special one and get away for a couple of days. Your love life s on a roll!
Lucky Colour: saffron
Lucky Number: 4
Sagittarius
Focus on what you can do, and don’t worry about thing that are not in your control. You seem to be moody and down-hearted. Relax - things have a way of falling into place. The Universe is offering you a great deal, but you need to listen to
it calling you.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn
Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better
working routine.
Lucky Colour: orange
Lucky Number: 2
Aquarius
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network.
Lucky Colour: Cerise
Lucky Number: 8
Pisces
A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance
and love.
Lucky Colour: crimson
Lucky Number: 6
DH Web Desk