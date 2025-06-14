Today's Horoscope – June 14, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 June 2025, 18:37 IST
Aries
Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships.
Colour: Mustard Number: 9
Taurus
Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential.
Colour: Mauve Number: 2
Gemini
You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life.
Colour: Yellow Number: 7
Cancer
Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies.
Colour: Opal Number: 3
Leo
Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.
Colour: Honey Number: 4
Virgo
You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now.
Colour: White Number: 1
Libra
A chance meeting will take you by surprise. Prepare to look at your past experiences in order to make the right decision today. A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition.
Colour: Gold Number: 5
Scorpio
A close friend will help you overcome all difficulties. You might misunderstand the initiatives of a business partner, you may be dealing with a need to review your communications or to handle excess attention to problem areas and outside interests.
Colour: Orange Number: 8
Sagittarius
A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities. You could be questioning recent alliances or choices, and now is the time to get yourself back on track by making important adjustments.
Colour: Tangerine Number: 3
Capricorn
You have made a travel plan today, and it may lead to a new business venture. Children are demanding of your time and attention today. A sudden offer makes you confused, but could be suitable for you in the long run.
Colour: Indigo Number: 6
Aquarius
Make plans to spend quality time with your loved one today. The day can be hectic with a lot of personal work and your official work too. Family as usual is very demanding of your time and kindness.
Colour: Silver Number: 2
Pisces
Fitness or weight loss programs will help your self-esteem. Plan events like camping or white-water rafting. You should be getting into self-improvement projects. Do your best, but don't make too many promises or you may exhaust yourself.
Colour: Plum Number: 1
Amara Ramdev