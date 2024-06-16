Today's Horoscope – June 16, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 15 June 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual.
Lucky colour: Copper
Lucky number: 9
Taurus
With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked.
Lucky colour: Mustard
Lucky number: 7
Gemini
You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally.
Lucky colour: Brown
Lucky number: 1
Cancer
You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust. You no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.
Lucky colour: Plum
Lucky number: 4
Leo
You seem to be buoyant and rightly so. Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. The current problems will disappear soon. Exchange thoughts with your special one. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers.
Lucky colour: Mint-Green
Lucky number: 3
Virgo
A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Try to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching.
Lucky colour: Honey
Lucky number: 5
Libra
A very unusual connection can be made today. A trip comes through, while finances still under check. Watch for problems with vehicles or communications equipment.
Lucky colour: Sapphire
Lucky number: 8
Scorpio
Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals.
Lucky colour: Indigo
Lucky number: 2
Sagittarius
Finance and involvements with others are in the frame, bringing deep concerns. This stubborn streak you're showing is not earning you any goodwill.
Lucky colour: Silver
Lucky number: 6
Capricorn
You must try to avoid serious discussions or disagreements with others. Your vim and vigour help you to finish a work project on time or to launch a new one. Money flow good. A letter could bring misleading information. Travel plans to be avoided.
Lucky colour: Ash
Lucky number: 3
Aquarius
You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today.
Lucky colour: Magenta
Lucky number: 4
Pisces
Show your leadership and avoid overly aggressive behaviour. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. Secret intrigues could get you into trouble. Career front seems settled. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives.
Lucky colour: Caramel
