Today's Horoscope – June 17, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 17 June 2024, 02:36 IST
Aries
A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Today make contact with important people who could help you in business. Be tactful in your dealings - a little prevarication keeps the other guessing and gives you time to negotiate.
Lucky colour: Orange
Lucky number: 7
Taurus
You will have original ideas, worth implementing. You will finally manage to solve a long-postponed financial issue. Cash flow good, and an unexpected cash bonus brightens up your week. Today is a good time for business.
Lucky colour: Jade
Lucky number: 3
Gemini
You will have to work hard and take your friends' support. Don’t believe everything you hear. Keep an open mind. Your attention span seems to be reducing, so stay more focused. Significant other still is elusive.
Lucky colour: Pink
Lucky number: 2
Cancer
Close relationships are a focus of unexpected change in your life at this time. It is good to keep a line of communication open with your loved one. Do not get involved in joint financial ventures today. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy.
Lucky colour: Purple
Lucky number: 5
Leo
With Jupiter aspecting marriage/relationship, you are on a roll. A partner or significant other is very supportive. Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them.
Lucky colour: Velvet-black
Lucky number: 8
Virgo
Avoid being self-critical in career matters. You tend to demand perfection from yourself at all times, which puts heavy stress on you. Cash flow good. A friend is not what he seems. You will be misinterpreted if you get involved in other people's problems.
Lucky colour: Violet
Lucky number: 6
Libra
Your self-confidence will attract members of the opposite sex. Try to be tolerant of the moods of those around you. You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations today. Put yourself and your interests as top priority before making any decision.
Lucky colour: Peach
Lucky number: 5
Scorpio
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Lucky colour: Crimson
Lucky number: 9
Sagittarius
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with your partner. A good time to make plans and strategies or begin a course of study.
Lucky colour: Garnet
Lucky number: 4
Capricorn
You must try to avoid serious discussions or disagreements with others. Money flow good. A letter could bring misleading information. You have been brooding too long on a person who didn’t do fair by you, but now it’s time to move on. Travel plans to be avoided.
Lucky colour: Ash
Lucky number: 7
Aquarius
You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channeled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today.
Lucky colour: Magenta
Lucky number: 1
Pisces
Show your leadership and avoid overly aggressive behavior. Career front seems settled. Colleagues may not be completely honest with you; try not to rely on help from others. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives.
Lucky colour: Caramel
Lucky number: 2
DH Web Desk