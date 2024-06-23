Today's Horoscope – June 23, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries
An older loved one in the family needs your care and attention today, but you are charming and persuasive and will help soothe matters. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues. If you are on the lookout for someone special, this could be the day.
Colour: Yellow Number: 4
Taurus
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So, it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner.
Colour: garnet Number: 2
Gemini
Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. Your energetic nature and ability to initiate projects will add to your popularity today.
Colour: Amethyst Number: 9
Cancer
Your meticulous planning may lead to personal success, but don’t lose sight of the woods for the trees. New relationships could evolve through group activities. A trip could open new doors in terms of friendships.
Colour: linen Number: 8
Leo
Unexpected events and breaking free of confining situations and relationships possible. Events today give you the chance to show how much you've matured. Impatience will be our worst enemy today.
Colour: Plum Number: 5
Virgo
Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today.
Colour: Lavender Number: 3
Libra
Mix-ups and changes in plans are likely today. Go with the flow, things will work out by tomorrow. By the weekend friction in partnerships will have to be faced head on.
Colour: crimson Number: 6
Scorpio
A new strategy will enhance your work. Your charm will attract members of the opposite sex today. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 2
Sagittarius
Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves.
Colour: Cream Number: 7
Capricorn
Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation.
Colour: Ash Number: 8
Aquarius
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Joint incomes, investments, taxes, insurance and property settlements may be affected.
Colour: Purple Number: 1
Pisces
You could spend time socialising with long-lost cousins. Children are receptive to your suggestions and give no cause for worry. Seize common occasions today and they will take you to a new career high.
Colour: Indigo Number: 5