Today's Horoscope – June 24, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 June 2024, 18:57 IST
Aries
Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Being tactful can be carried to extremes.
Number: 9 Colour: Indigo
Taurus
An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy.
Colour: Yellow Number: 2
Gemini
You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today.
Colour: Purple Number: 7
Cancer
It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door.
Colour: Lemon Number: 4
Leo
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect.
Colour: Peach Number: 1
Virgo
You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine.
Colour: White Number: 3
Libra
Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy. This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important.
Colour: Burgundy Number: 5
Scorpio
You feel out of tune with others in the world and at the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint.
Colour: Brown Number: 8
Sagittarius
Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring at work in your favour.
Colour: Blue Number: 6
Capricorn
Your communication skills will bring you popularity and increased self-esteem. Peer pressure is putting a heavy burden on your shoulders, but you need to hold onto your principles and not give in. You know what is right, so hold on.
Colour: Orange Number: 2
Aquarius
A detractor is annoying, and trying to garner praise for your work for himself. Finances smooth and an unexpected bonus is a big relief. An office junket
is beckoning, so maybe you can combine it as a holiday with your special one.
Colour: Pista-green Number: 3
Pisces
You may blow situations out of proportion when dealing with the one you love. You may find that doing odd jobs around the house will be successful and appreciated by loved ones. You may want to tell someone how you really feel.
Colour: Pink Number: 5
DHNS