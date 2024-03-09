Today's Horoscope – March 9, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 09 March 2024, 01:46 IST
Aries
Professionally you make sound moves, and for those so inclined, a stint abroad is imminent. Try to check reckless, impulsive behaviour. Unconventional people could enter your life and turn it topsy-turvy. Colour: White Number: 3
Taurus
You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and need to reorganize your perspectives and look out for new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible, try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on. Colour: Yellow Number: 2
Gemini
Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing. Colour: Mustard Number: 5
Cancer
You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Colour: brown Number: 8
Leo
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Colour: Fuchsia Number: 6
Virgo
Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Colour: Bronze Number: 4
Libra
Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. Colour: Mango Number: 7
Scorpio
A romantic infatuation from your past may surface You may have major blow-ups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Colour: Honey Number: 9
Sagittarius
You will be uncertain of your feelings You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Colour: Tan Number: 3
Capricorn
Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Colour: burgundy Number: 1
Aquarius
Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Colour: Linen Number: 5
Pisces
A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Colour: Chocolate Number: 6