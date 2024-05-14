Today's Horoscope – May 14, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 May 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues.
Lucky colour: Jade
Lucky number: 1
Taurus
A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past.
Lucky colour: Sea-green
Lucky number: 4
Gemini
Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum. Watch out. Try not to go over the top.
Lucky colour: Emerald
Lucky number: 7
Cancer
You may feel that you are walking a tightrope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. A bigger picture is evolving at work, and you need to widen your perspective as a whole.
Lucky colour: Olive
Lucky number: 3
Leo
Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business as well.
Lucky colour: Blue
Lucky number: 5
Virgo
Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn't cut it, today. A day to sort out your personal papers.
Lucky colour: Honey
Lucky number: 2
Libra
You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine.
Lucky colour: White
Lucky number: 8
Scorpio
You have some great support from the cosmos. You may be able to move ahead professionally. Be mindful with others and deal with them honestly and justly. Be wary of every contract, every negotiation and every new person you meet today. Lucky colour: Sky-blue
Lucky number: 6
Sagittarius
It's a time to turn your luck around and it's a time to combat proactively. There are many chances and benefits lying ahead. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up.
Lucky colour: Orange
Lucky number: 9
Capricorn
You must try to avoid serious discussions or disagreements with others. Your vim and vigour help you to finish a work project on time or to launch a new one. Money flow good. A letter could bring misleading information. Travel plans to be avoided.
Lucky colour: Yellow
Lucky number: 5
Aquarius
You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today.
Lucky colour: Mango
Lucky number: 1
Pisces
Show your leadership and avoid overly aggressive behaviour. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. Secret intrigues could get you into trouble. Career front seems settled. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives.
Lucky colour: Caramel
Lucky number: 7