Today's Horoscope – May 17, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 16 May 2024, 18:36 IST
Aries
Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be
in confrontational mode. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Planning a weekend getaway soon could put a new spin on familiar relationship.
Colour: Blue Number: 7
Taurus
Your desire for excitement and adventure may lead to dangerous situations today. You are by nature slow to react to events, but you may go overboard on this one. New interests keep you preoccupied. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right.
Colour: Lilac Number: 3
Gemini
Things may seem out of control. Caution with money. Patience in career matters advised. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable.
Colour: Gold Number: 2
Cancer
It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the
door.
Colour: Lemon Number: 6
Leo
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect.
Colour: Honey Number: 8
Virgo
You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine.
Colour: Ivory Number: 4
Libra
A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of
what you have so painstakingly sown in the past.
Colour: Sea- green Number: 7
Scorpio
A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative,
romantic self and avoid ego conflicts.
Colour: Ivory Number: 1
Sagittarius
Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a
happy ending!
Colour: Mauve Number: 9
Capricorn
A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in
your life.
Colour: Silver Number: 5
Aquarius
Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 6
Pisces
You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative
projects bring changes at home.
Colour: Amber Number:8
