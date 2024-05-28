Today's Horoscope – May 28, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 May 2024, 18:51 IST
Aries
Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Colour: Silver; Number: 2
Taurus
Agreements, contracts, and joining your efforts with others successful. A person in authority may offer help. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Colour: Yellow; Number: 3
Gemini
Good time for public relations and sales. Focus your excitement and enthusiasm on a specific task. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Colour: Platinum; Number: 5
Cancer
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Colour: Purple; Number: 8
Leo
There are new directions for you and you will be recognized for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Colour: Yellow; Number: 1
Virgo
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Colour: Amber; Number: 9
Libra
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Colour: Magenta; Number: 6
Scorpio
Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Colour: Blue; Number: 4
Sagittarius
Litigations related to career and property or even problems with health could mar your optimistic outlook on life. You should develop patience and even humanity if you need to succeed. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations on you. Colour: Marigold; Number: 7
Capricorn
Colour: Vanilla; Number: 5
Aquarius
Be careful of your health and pay attention to any telltale signs of illness. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you'll fare much better. Colour: Orange; Number: 8
Pisces
A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as get to know each other better. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and no longer feel the need to
be judged. Colour: Saffron; Number: 7
