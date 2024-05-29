Today's Horoscope – May 29, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 28 May 2024, 18:38 IST
Aries
Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away. Colour: Orange; Number: 9
Taurus
Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. Colour: Sky-Blue; Number: 3
Gemini
You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Colour: Purple; Number: 2
Cancer
Unexpected expenses crop up. Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Colour: Coffee; Number: 8
Leo
Career prospects look good. Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Colour: Garnet; Number: 5
Virgo
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. Colour: Scarlet; Number: 6
Libra
Confrontations, not always hostile occur. A time to negotiate contracts. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Colour: Ivory; Number: 4
Scorpio
A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work. Partnerships will prosper and bring luck. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. Colour: Magenta; Number: 2
Sagittarius
Partnerships will prosper and bring luck Your self-confidence is in top gear as romance blooms today. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Colour: Cerise; Number: 1
Capricorn
The accent is on communication – your family, friends. A day for socializing and increased interaction with people. You imply that you don't care for a certain person, but your actions are telling a whole different story! Colour: Russet- brown; Number: 3
Aquarius
Don't let your partner put you down. A weekend getaway will prove to be enlightening. Your keen intelligence will make your colleagues feel threatened. Colour: Coral; Number: 5
Pisces
The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. A misunderstanding could be caused between partners by poor communication as well as trouble-makers. Colour: Red; Number: 8