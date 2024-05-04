Today's Horoscope – May 4, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 03 May 2024
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Colour: Beige Number: 8
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): A good friend is supportive. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. You are prudent with your money, but today is a day to splash it around!
Colour: Green Number: 2
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Your dreams tonight will be important, so write them down. Spend a quiet day with loved one. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative.
Colour: Purple Number: 5
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): An unexpected windfall or gain comes your way. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. Do not rush into long range financial commitments. A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship.
Colour: Pink Number: 3
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters.
Colour: Brown Number: 1
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason.
Colour: Mauve Number: 6
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable.
Colour: amber Number: 7
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Colour: Ash Number: 9
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves.
Colour: chocolate Number: 4
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate.
Colour: White Number: 3
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends.
Colour: ash Number: 7
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Loans will be attainable and legal matters easily taken care of. Secret intrigues could get you into trouble. You can make financial deals that will bring you extra cash.
Colour: indigo Number: 1
