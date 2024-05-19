Today's Horoscope – May19, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 18 May 2024, 18:37 IST
Aries
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation.
Colour: Mango Number: 2
Taurus
A new friend takes all your time and work will suffer. A weekend getaway will prove to be enlightening. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix.
Colour: Blue Number: 7
Gemini
Increased self-confidence and vitality make you enjoy every moment of your time. A good phase to put your point of view across. Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems.
Colour: Burgundy Number: 8
Cancer
Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options.
Colour: Mustard Number: 3
Leo
Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business this week.
Colour: Cream Number: 5
Virgo
You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan.
Colour: Yellow Number: 6
Libra
Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable.
Colour: Maroon Number: 9
Scorpio
Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Colour: Ash Number: 4
Sagittarius
Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves.
Colour: chocolate Number: 7
Capricorn
Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true.
Colour: Saffron Number: 3
Aquarius
A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel.
Colour: Opal Number: 1
Pisces
A difficult phase at work could lead to great success; your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends.
Colour: Cocoa Number: 8
