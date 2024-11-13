Today's Horoscope – November 13, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 12 November 2024, 18:35 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): You’re secretive by nature, but sometimes, it is better to communicate your feelings and clear up pending issues. It's also time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed.
Lucky Colour: Mango Lucky Number: 5
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Communications of all kinds successful. Expect a rapid pace with numerous transactions, letters, phone calls. A busy day. you need to be careful about overextending yourself.
Lucky Colour: Silver Lucky Number:
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Health of a family member improves. A friend gives valuable assistance, and much money is used for home repairs. Money from not only one’s career but from inheritance or speculation also possible.
Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 8
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want.
Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 6
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Seek good independent advice on any projects.
Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 4
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Your communication skills are in excellent form today but slow down on your spending spree as money is still budgetary. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 9
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Close partnerships and emotional relationships at home will be taking up a good deal of your time, Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be.
Lucky Colour: Chrome Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Avoid risky adventures today. Energy can be intense during this period. A detractor is out to belittle you, so make sure that your work is perfect. Rivalry can be intense, as you do all things well effortlessly. Lucky Colour: sapphire Lucky Number: 1
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you.
Lucky Colour: Tan Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will. Lucky Colour: Apricot Lucky Number: 6
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Health should pose no problems except for weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus problems need to be taken care of. Money matters do not show much rise. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix.
Lucky Colour: amber Lucky Number: 2
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Much can be gained by being patient and exercising restraint at the domestic level. Ego clashes must be avoided. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable.
Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 3
Amara Ramdev