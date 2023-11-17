Today's Horoscope – November 17, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 16 November 2023, 18:45 IST
Aries
Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again, Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable. Colour: Maroon number: 4
Taurus
Unexpected events and breaking free of confining situations and relationships possible. Events today give you the chance to show how much you've matured. So take it slow and easy, and watch the dice roll in your favour. Colour: Purple Number: 2
Gemini
The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Making a list of your priorities will put things in focus. It might be time to shake a leg and do a personal makeover. Colour: lilac.
Numbers: 8
Cancer
A junket in the offing. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Colour: Orange Number: 3
Leo
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Promotions will be yours if you have acted professionally in times of crisis. Be innovative. Health ailments better.
Colour: brown Number: 6
Virgo
You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Colour: Purple Number: 1
Libra
Although you have resources to burn, try to use them wisely today. Stress can be debilitating, Colour: Make important decisions involving mutual assets and credit. Communications that were unclear suddenly make more sense. Colour: Caramel Number: 7
Scorpio
Upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Too many minor aggravations to cope with today Be patient. Keep your temper in check.
Colour: emerald Number: 4
Sagittarius
A bond of friendship grows stronger. You may have to devote time to a work-related or intellectual project today. Your partner will enjoy helping out. Colour: Ash Number: 9
Capricorn
Romantic encounters need caution. Children demand your time today. Your hard work will pay dividends now. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Colour: scarlet Number: 5
Aquarius
Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. News or information you’ve been waiting for could come from a surprising direction.
Colour: Amethyst Number :8
Pisces
You may feel challenged at work, but socially this will be a day of popularity. A junket comes through. Leave major issues on the back burner, or better still, let someone else tackle them. Colour: Ivory Number: 2