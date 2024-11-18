Today's Horoscope – November 18, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 17 November 2024, 19:35 IST
Aries
Communication glitches and surprises will gradually resolve. Don't hesitate to seek help; you have more support around you than you realize. Consider volunteering or doing a good deed today. Colour: Crimson; Number: 4
Taurus
Your connections abroad and legal matters take a positive turn. Consider embarking on an adventurous journey or engaging in activities that stimulate your mind. Work collaboratively to overcome challenges. Colour: Mustard; Number: 6
Gemini
Find a serene space for focused work, and avoid unnecessary expenditures. Embrace the support from your family, and don't underestimate the power of teamwork. New perspectives on your challenges will lead to breakthroughs. Colour: Mango; Number: 8
Cancer
A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Colour: Cream; Number: 1
Leo
Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. Colour: Copper; Number: 3
Virgo
Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones. Colour: Plum; Number: 5
Libra
Creating a piece of art may awaken a newfound passion. Collaborating on a volunteer project could lead to meaningful friendships. Curating a playlist for different moods might bring musical therapy. Colour: Purple; Number: 9
Scorpio
Exploring a historical mystery novel can captivate your imagination. A spontaneous day of self-care might refresh your outlook. Sharing a long-held secret with a trusted friend could deepen trust. Colour: Magenta; Number: 2
Sagittarius
Planning a future travel itinerary might fuel your wanderlust. Starting a small business idea could bring unexpected success. An impromptu storytelling session with friends brings laughter and bonding. Colour: Orange; Number: 7
Capricorn
Be cautious of potentially misleading information. Don't shy away from calculated risks, and be mindful of your words to avoid conflicts with friends. Pay extra attention to your health. Colour: Scarlet; Number: 3
Aquarius
Your professional demeanour will lead to swift advancement. Be cautious of family squabbles arising from irritability. Analyse property and legal matters thoroughly before making decisions. Colour: Indigo; Number: 6
Pisces
Aim high in your aspirations but stay grounded in reality. Keep a low profile to avoid controversies. Focus on rest and rejuvenation, and explore new domestic interests. Colour: Ivory; Number: 8
Amara Ramdev