Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials
Daily
Weekly
Today's Horoscope – November 18, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 17 November 2024, 19:35 IST
Aries
Communication glitches and surprises will gradually resolve. Don't hesitate to seek help; you have more support around you than you realize. Consider volunteering or doing a good deed today. Colour: Crimson; Number: 4
31 minutes ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
Your connections abroad and legal matters take a positive turn. Consider embarking on an adventurous journey or engaging in activities that stimulate your mind. Work collaboratively to overcome challenges. Colour: Mustard; Number: 6
31 minutes ago
Gemini
Find a serene space for focused work, and avoid unnecessary expenditures. Embrace the support from your family, and don't underestimate the power of teamwork. New perspectives on your challenges will lead to breakthroughs. Colour: Mango; Number: 8
31 minutes ago
Cancer
A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Colour: Cream; Number: 1
31 minutes ago
Leo
Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting.  Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. Colour: Copper; Number: 3
31 minutes ago
Virgo
Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones. Colour: Plum; Number: 5
31 minutes ago
Libra
Creating a piece of art may awaken a newfound passion. Collaborating on a volunteer project could lead to meaningful friendships. Curating a playlist for different moods might bring musical therapy. Colour: Purple; Number: 9
31 minutes ago
Scorpio
Exploring a historical mystery novel can captivate your imagination. A spontaneous day of self-care might refresh your outlook. Sharing a long-held secret with a trusted friend could deepen trust. Colour: Magenta; Number: 2
31 minutes ago
Sagittarius
Planning a future travel itinerary might fuel your wanderlust. Starting a small business idea could bring unexpected success. An impromptu storytelling session with friends brings laughter and bonding. Colour: Orange; Number: 7
31 minutes ago
Capricorn
Be cautious of potentially misleading information. Don't shy away from calculated risks, and be mindful of your words to avoid conflicts with friends. Pay extra attention to your health. Colour: Scarlet; Number: 3
31 minutes ago
Aquarius
Your professional demeanour will lead to swift advancement. Be cautious of family squabbles arising from irritability. Analyse property and legal matters thoroughly before making decisions. Colour: Indigo; Number: 6
31 minutes ago
Pisces
Aim high in your aspirations but stay grounded in reality. Keep a low profile to avoid controversies. Focus on rest and rejuvenation, and explore new domestic interests. Colour: Ivory; Number: 8
31 minutes ago
Amara Ramdev
ADVERTISEMENT