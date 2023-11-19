Today's Horoscope – November 19, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 18 November 2023, 19:26 IST
Aries
Ego can disrupt relations with colleagues and employees. Romantic encounters monopolize your time! Get involved in more creative output, you will win the admiration of your boss and colleagues. Colour: Coffee. Number: 1
Taurus
Your meticulous attention to detail pays off today. In romance, stop playing under-dog. Disorganisation or lack of information could frustrate you. Colour: Maroon. Number: 2
Gemini
Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you. Colour: Blood-Red. Number: 5
Cancer
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Colour: Ivory. Number: 3
Leo
There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Colour: Mango. Number: 6
Virgo
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Colour: Indigo. Number: 8
Libra
You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. Let down your defences, as romance beckons. Colour: Magenta. Number: 9
Scorpio
You’re apt to be irritable and edgy today. Career matters are frustrating. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true. Colour: Tan. Number: 4
Sagittarius
Your judgement has not been at its best, you have tried to make decisions that may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Colour: Scarlet. Number: 7
Capricorn
You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Do no get involved in “sound financial propositions” or give loans. Colour: Ash. Number:1
Aquarius
Opportunities for travel must be carefully considered. Dream a little today. Spouse troublesome. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Colour: Green. Number: 3
Pisces
Caution advised in all matters of the heart. Try to think before you act. An aggressive male ruins your day. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. Colour: Copper. Number: 6