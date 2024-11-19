Today's Horoscope – November 19, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 19 November 2024, 01:47 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19): Signing up for a yoga class could bring both physical and mental balance to your routine. A chance encounter might lead to a friendship. Tackling a challenging task at work will showcase your problem-solving skills. Colour: Scarlet; Number: 1
Taurus
Exploring a local art exhibit can inspire your creative instincts. Considering a financial investment could lead to long-term benefits. Colour: Forest-Green; Number: 7
Gemini
Putting yourself out there, especially if single, might lead to interesting encounters. Attending a social event could widen your circle. Revisiting an old hobby will rejuvenate your spirit. Colour: Azure; Number: 9
Cancer
Today emphasizes building social connections and networks. Articulate your thoughts confidently, and let your hobbies become a source of income. Cultivate a quiet evening at home, nurturing family bonds. Colour: Lilac; Number: 3
Leo
A confrontational mood with colleagues requires maturity and guidance. Avoid manipulating emotional situations to prevent alienation. Open your heart to
new faces and experiences, and don't rush to judge. Colour: Silver; Number: 6
Virgo
New projects take off, and it's an excellent day for thoughtful gifts. Manage your workload to prevent its toll on your health. Furthering your knowledge through courses and seminars will boost your career. Colour: Tan; Number: 8
Libra
Balance is key today. Juggling work and personal life may seem challenging, but with careful planning, you can manage both effectively. Take some time for self-care; Be open to new friendships; someone interesting may enter your life. Colour: Pink; Number: 2
Scorpio
Communication is highlighted today. Express your thoughts clearly and honestly, and you'll find resolutions to ongoing issues. A short trip is on the cards; it could be both productive and enjoyable. Trust your instincts in matters of the heart. Colour: Deep-Red; Number: 5
Sagittarius
Focus on your health and well-being. Regular exercise and a balanced diet will boost your energy levels and overall vitality. A long-standing problem at work will find a solution, bringing relief and a sense of accomplishment. Colour: Turquoise; Number: 4
Capricorn
Engaging in a challenging board game might ignite your competitive spirit. Conversations over a potluck dinner can lead to deep connections. Exploring local landmarks may uncover hidden gems. Colour: Onyx; Number: 7
Aquarius
Experimenting with a new recipe could become the talk of your next gathering. Participating in a neighbourhood cleanup might foster community pride. Receiving a heartfelt letter can evoke powerful emotions. Colour: Sapphire; Number: 5
Pisces
Attending a live theatre performance may stir profound emotions. Sketching in the open air can connect you with your surroundings. A surprise visit from a loved one might brighten your day. Colour: Amethyst; Number: 9
Amara Ramdev