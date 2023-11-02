Today's Horoscope - November 2, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 01 November 2023, 19:15 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20) : . More confident and certain of your goals, you can achieve much today. Travel is on the cards. Mars aspecting your sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation.
Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 4
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): The moon makes you feel sensitive and alienated. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically.
Lucky Colour: Rose Lucky Number: 6
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones. It is good to communicate, using your heart than your head. Travel plans should take shape.
Lucky Colour: Ash Lucky Number: 2
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs with losses and gains . Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Lucky Colour: Grey Lucky Number: 8
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): You seem to be buoyant and rightly so. The current problems will disappear soon. Exchange thoughts with your special one. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers.
Lucky Colour: Mint Lucky Number: 1
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Keep plans simple today since energy levels deplete quickly. A day for introspection and meditation. Mars makes you aggressive today, but the moon counteracts its effect, making you charming and pensive .
Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 3
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. Money from not only one’s career but from inheritance or speculation also possible. News from abroad fortunate.
Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Children play an important role in your life. Destructive habits or overindulgence may come to a stop now. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues.
Lucky colour: Emerald Lucky Number: 5
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): the time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new ventures and unnecessary expenses.
Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 7
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Your changing philosophies may lead you into new circles and open doors that will give you a unique outlook on life.
Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 4
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat.
Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 6
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode.
Lucky Colour: maroon Lucky Number: 8
