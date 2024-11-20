Today's Horoscope – November 20, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 19 November 2024, 18:36 IST
Aries
Health is good, but do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits. Visitors may drop by unexpectedly, resulting in tension at home. Your intellectual wit brings popularity today.
Colour: Blue Number: 3
Taurus
Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. In-laws troublesome. Flow of money is stable and will improve. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 9
Gemini
Travel for business or pleasure today. Don't dwell on past regrets. Try not to argue about trivial matters. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion.
Colour: Burgundy Number: 2
Cancer
You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged.
Colour: Coffee Number: 8
Leo
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself.
Colour: Fuchsia Number: 6
Virgo
Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do.
Colour: Bronze Number: 5
Libra
Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. You must communicate your feelings if you want to avoid a
mix-up or misunderstanding today. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true.
Colour: Amber Number: 7
Scorpio
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. You are focusing on finances and stark reality. Plans over property,
living conditions or financial plans for the long term, need to be discussed fully.
Colour: Sky-blue Number: 4
Sagittarius
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is
not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people.
Colour: Cream Number: 1
Capricorn
A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life.
Colour: Emerald Number: 9
Aquarius
Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 2
Pisces
You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home.
Colour: Amber Number: 6
Amara Ramdev