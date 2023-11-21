Today's Horoscope – November 21, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 20 November 2023, 18:44 IST
Aries
Today marks a favourable time to focus on personal growth and development. Consider volunteering or engaging in activities that contribute positively to your community. Be cautious about unnecessary expenditures.
Colour: White. Number: 4
Taurus
International connections and legal matters continue to bring positive outcomes. Embrace the adventurous spirit and explore new opportunities. Your career is under the spotlight, and Saturn's influence helps you find the right direction.
Colour: Indigo. Number: 9
Gemini
Long-distance plans and international connections flourish. However, be cautious about court decisions that may not be in your favour. Embrace the fun that new faces bring into your life.
Colour: Ivory. Number: 1
Cancer
Today emphasizes building social connections and networks. Articulate your thoughts confidently, and let your hobbies become a source of income. Cultivate a quiet evening at home, nurturing family bonds.
Colour: Lilac. Number: 3
Leo
A confrontational mood with colleagues requires maturity and guidance. Avoid manipulating emotional situations to prevent alienation. Open your heart to new faces and experiences, and don't rush to judge.
Colour: Silver. Number: 6
Virgo
New projects take off, and it's an excellent day for thoughtful gifts. Manage your workload to prevent its toll on your health. Furthering your knowledge through courses and seminars will boost your career.
Colour: Tan. Number: 8
Libra
Communication lapses may lead to family discussions. Focus on home-related matters and be wary of detractors causing trouble. Mars adds an edge to your talks, so choose your words wisely.
Colour: Maroon. Number: 5
Scorpio
Successful meetings and short trips await. Good news about a sibling brightens your day. While your ideas are good, not everyone may agree; keep your thoughts to yourself for now.
Colour: Khaki. Number: 7
Sagittarius
Your partner or spouse brings luck into your life. Career plans look promising, and assistance from a female figure is indicated. Past matters resurface for resolution or understanding.
Colour: Yellow. Number: 3
Capricorn
Be cautious about potentially misleading information. Taking calculated risks will pay off, but watch your words to avoid conflicts with friends. Prioritize your health, and return favours to maintain harmony.
Colour: Brown. Number: 3
Aquarius
Maintain a professional demeanour for swift advancement. Be cautious about family squabbles arising from irritability. Analyse property and legal matters thoroughly before making impulsive decisions.
Colour: Pink. Number: 1
Pisces
A quiet and restful day is ideal for self-care and rejuvenation. Favourable energy supports domestic interests, and new avenues may open up for your benefit.
Colour: Orange. Number: 6
DH Web Desk