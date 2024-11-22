Today's Horoscope – November 22, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 21 November 2024, 18:35 IST
Aries
Your energy is high and opportunities are many--but do not act rashly. Property investments should payoff. Social interactions will be rewarding. You could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong.
Colour: Yellow Number: 2
Taurus
Relations with a spouse or business partner are emphasized. Residential moves advantageous. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential.
Colour: Green Number: 3
Gemini
Someone you work with could try to undermine you. Educational courses will be stimulating and successful. Relationships may suffer today since you are not
at your most sensitive. Be cautious with financial matters; consult an expert before making significant investments.
Colour: Chrome Number: 6
Cancer
Embrace your intuition, Cancer. Your gut feelings are guiding you toward hidden opportunities. Dive into your creative endeavours; a masterpiece is waiting to be born. Financial windfalls are possible, but be cautious with investments.
Colour: Silver Number: 8
Leo
Believe in your abilities, and the universe will open doors for you. A career breakthrough is imminent; be prepared to seize the moment. Focus on your health; a new fitness routine will invigorate your spirit. Embrace the unexpected; it's where magic resides.
Colour: Gold Number: 4
Virgo
A long-lost friend may reappear, bringing nostalgic moments and new adventures. Invest in self-care; a day at the spa will rejuvenate your senses. Trust the timing of your life; the universe is aligning everything for your highest good.
Colour: Sky-Blue Number: 9
Libra
Although you have resources to burn, try to use them wisely today. Stress can be debilitating. Make important decisions involving mutual assets and credit. Communications that were unclear suddenly make more sense.
Colour: Caramel Number: 7
Scorpio
Upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Too many minor aggravations to cope with today. Be patient. Keep your temper in check.
Colour: Emerald Number: 1
Sagittarius
A bond of friendship grows stronger. You may have to devote time to a work-related or intellectual project today. Your partner will enjoy helping out.
Colour: Ash Number: 5
Capricorn
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Colour: Beige Number: 6
Aquarius
Avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated. Get in touch with your inner self through meditation, prayer and service.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 8
Pisces
New projects take off. Your dreamy disposition attracts admirers, but are you ready to act on it? Too much deliberation is not a good thing. Finances slow but will stabilize soon.
Colour: Cream Number: 4
Amara Ramdev