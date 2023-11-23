Today's Horoscope – November 23, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries
Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral. Colour: Lavender. Number: 6
Taurus
You might make a surprise discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. You can learn valuable information if you listen and observe what others are doing and saying. Colour: Ginger. Number: 2
Gemini
A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as you get to know each other better.. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and no longer feel the need to be judged. Colour: Saffron. Number:8
Cancer
You mustn't be so trusting. Home environment may be volatile if precautions aren't taken. Work pressure builds up, so take time off to chill and unwind. You are on a roll where friends are concerned. Colour: Honey. Number:5
Leo
Don't be too quick to voice your opinion. Listen to others carefully. Not the day to be a pioneer. You can make excellent career moves if you are open to the opportunities that exist. Colour: Chrome. Number: 3
Virgo
You can help a close friend find solutions to personal problems. Money problems will be sorted out soon. Don’t believe all of the gossip that is going around today. Jealousy is making it hard for you to see straight. Colour: Cream Number: 9
Libra
A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Colour: Tomato-Red. Number: 7
Scorpio
Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour.
Colour: Mango. Number: 4
Sagittarius
Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Colour: Chocolate. Number: 1
Capricorn
You're in the mood to experiment and to learn something new. Your mind is on bigger issues and long-range plans. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments. Colour: Indigo. Number: 5
Aquarius
Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Try not to judge new faces harshly . Let down your defences, as romance beckons. Colour: Aquamarine. Numbers: 2
Pisces
Avoid public displays of luxury and wealth. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. Colour: Blue. Number: 8
