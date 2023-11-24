JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials
Daily
Weekly
Today's Horoscope – November 24, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 November 2023, 19:12 IST
Aries
Money may slip through your fingers. Talk to those in a position of power about your intentions. You should try to socialize with clients or the bigwigs of your company today. Being a wallflower doesn’t cut it! Colour: Coral. Number: 5
33 seconds ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. Luck is with you. You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. Colour: Brown. Number: 7
33 seconds ago
Gemini
Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. You are feeling moody, and overwhelmed by your daily routine. Your imagination is stimulated. Colour: White.  Number: 2
33 seconds ago
Cancer
Avoid being gullible! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is. Colour: Turquoise. Number: 6
33 seconds ago
Leo
A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Colour: Honey. Number:3
33 seconds ago
Virgo
Disharmony at home is stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises . Romantic relationships should stabilize.  Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today. Colour: Lavender.  Number: 8
33 seconds ago
Libra
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment. Colour: Cream. Number: 4
33 seconds ago
Scorpio
You are not in the mood to compromise in your plan, idea, or desire. Weigh the consequences before you act or speak on them. Avoid getting yourself into a compromising situation Colour: Emerald.  Number: 7
33 seconds ago
Sagittarius
Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Don’t believe all of the gossip that is going around. Colleagues already know more than you think so stick to facts or you’ll damage your reputation.Colour: Gold.   Number: 1
33 seconds ago
Capricorn
Career prospects look good. Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Colour: Sky-blue. Number :   8
33 seconds ago
Aquarius
With Jupiter aspecting marriage/ relationship, you are on a roll. Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Colour: Velvet-black. Number:  2
33 seconds ago
Pisces
Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. Incomplete work will bring the wrath of your boss upon you! Colour: Purple. Number: 5
33 seconds ago
DH Web Desk
ADVERTISEMENT