Today's Horoscope – November 24, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 November 2023, 19:12 IST
Aries
Money may slip through your fingers. Talk to those in a position of power about your intentions. You should try to socialize with clients or the bigwigs of your company today. Being a wallflower doesn’t cut it! Colour: Coral. Number: 5
Taurus
Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. Luck is with you. You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. Colour: Brown. Number: 7
Gemini
Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. You are feeling moody, and overwhelmed by your daily routine. Your imagination is stimulated. Colour: White. Number: 2
Cancer
Avoid being gullible! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is. Colour: Turquoise. Number: 6
Leo
A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Colour: Honey. Number:3
Virgo
Disharmony at home is stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises . Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today. Colour: Lavender. Number: 8
Libra
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment.
Colour: Cream. Number: 4
Scorpio
You are not in the mood to compromise in your plan, idea, or desire. Weigh the consequences before you act or speak on them. Avoid getting yourself into a compromising situation Colour: Emerald. Number: 7
Sagittarius
Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Don’t believe all of the gossip that is going around. Colleagues already know more than you think so stick to facts or you’ll damage your reputation.Colour: Gold. Number: 1
Capricorn
Career prospects look good. Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Colour: Sky-blue. Number : 8
Aquarius
With Jupiter aspecting marriage/ relationship, you are on a roll. Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Colour: Velvet-black. Number: 2
Pisces
Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. Incomplete work will bring the wrath of your boss upon you!
Colour: Purple. Number: 5
DH Web Desk