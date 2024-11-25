Today's Horoscope – November 25, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 24 November 2024, 18:34 IST
Aries
An older loved one in the family needs your care and attention today, but you are charming and persuasive and will help soothe matters. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues. If you are on the lookout for someone special, this could be the day. Colour: Yellow; Number: 2
Taurus
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So, it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner. Colour: Garnet; Number: 9
Gemini
Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. Your energetic nature and ability t initiate projects will add to your popularity today. Colour: Amethyst; Number: 3
Cancer
Communication is pivotal, maintaining an open dialogue with loved ones. Strive for a balance between self-expression and receptivity to others. A touch of indulgence can bring joy; allow yourself to unwind and savour life's pleasures. Colour: Coral; Number: 7
Leo
Trust your instincts, as not everyone may be transparent in their dealings. Step out of your comfort zone, reveal your authentic self, and witness positive outcomes. Embrace assertiveness without aggression. Colour: Purple; Number:1
Virgo
Embrace novelty and explore uncharted territories. The planetary alignment lends a boost to your romantic life, making you a sought-after presence. Colour: Brown; Number: 4
Libra
You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Colour: Maroon; Number: 6
Scorpio
You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Colour: Saffron; Number: 8
Sagittarius
You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more, but it will even out in the long run. Colour: Gold; Number: 5
Capricorn
Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Colour: Ash; Number: 2
Aquarius
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Joint incomes, investments, taxes, insurance and property settlements may be affected Colour: Purple; Number: 3
Pisces
You could spend time socialising with long-lost cousins. Children are receptive to your suggestions and give no cause for worry. Seize common occasions today and they will take you to a new career high. Colour: Ivory; Number:6