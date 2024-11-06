Today's Horoscope – November 6, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 05 November 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do.
Lucky colour: Ivory
Lucky number: 5
Taurus
Female members of your family may play on your emotions. A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable.
Lucky colour: Yellow
Lucky number: 3
Gemini
Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. You may enjoy the company of friends and family, and be the life and soul of the party.
Lucky colour: Ash
Lucky number: 9
Cancer
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise.
Lucky colour: Honey
Lucky number: 6
Leo
Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you, and you are uncomfortable.
Lucky colour: Grey
Lucky number: 4
Virgo
Meetings and short trips are successful today. Family life is emphasized. Good news through a letter about a sibling is possible. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow.
Lucky colour: Olive-green
Lucky number: 7
Libra
Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on an emotional high and feel more vital. A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives.
Lucky colour: White
Lucky number: 1
Scorpio
Take the test, and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. A picnic midweek is unusual, but happening!
Lucky colour: Lavender
Lucky number: 3
Sagittarius
New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Workload and hectic schedules take a toll on your health today. Further your knowledge for added career boost by signing up for courses and seminars.
Lucky colour: Orange
Lucky number: 8
Capricorn
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues — both personal and professional — deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future.
Lucky colour: Maroon
Lucky number: 6
Aquarius
You are erratic, and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts, and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends.
Lucky colour: Peach
Lucky number: 5
Pisces
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind, and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation.
Lucky colour: Wine
Lucky number: 2